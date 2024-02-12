India Loses Patience with KS Bharat; Dhruv Jurel to Debut in 3rd Test Against England at Rajkot

Indian Wicketkeeper KS Bharat is likely to be dropped in the upcoming third Test match against England and Dhruv Jurel who is the part of remaining three matches against England will make his Test debut at Rajkot. Bharat has played seven Test matches so far where he scored just 224 runs with a highest score of 44 runs.On the other hand, Jurel has an impressive domestic career so far, he featured in 15 matches where he scored 790 runs and his highest score is 249.

“Bharat’s batting has been well below-par, while his ‘keeping hasn’t been great either. He isn’t making use of his chances. Jurel, on the other hand, is talented, has a good attitude and has a bright future. He has done well for Uttar Pradesh, India A and the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Don’t be surprised if Jurel makes his Test debut at Rajkot,” a source told TOI. Bharat has so far played in 7 Tests, scoring 221 runs with a best of 44 at an average of 20.09. Among his 7 Test appearances, 6 have been at home, where he averages 21.44.The 30-year-old has also executed 19 dismissals behind the stumps with 18 catches and 1 stumping. But his keeping also was not upto the mark in the second Test, where he missed a stumping chance. With Rishabh Pant battling fitness issues and Ishan Kishan being unavailable, KS Bharat has lost his opportunity to cement his place in India's playing XI.