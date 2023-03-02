India vs Australia, 3rd Test: India 163 all out; Australia need 76 runs to win

India bowled out for 163, leaving Australia with a target of 76. It's also stumps on Day 2. Nathan Lyon was the star with the ball for the visitors, taking 8/64 in the second innings. The innings had started with India 88 runs behind, and they lost four wickets by the time they were even, with Lyon gobbling up the top-order. There was a brief counterattack from Shreyas Iyer, who took the attack to the spinners, racing to 26 off 27 balls. But before he could really put the Aussies under pressure, Mitchell Starc was brought back and he had him caught brilliantly at midwicket by Khawaja. Lyon then took over again, bowling tirelessly as he wheeled away for close to 24 overs out of the 61 that were bowled. And he was so consistent with his lengths from round the wicket, getting the ball to dip considerably and also making the most of the help on offer. He has done what he could to pave the way for Australia. They just need 76 with the bat tomorrow.

India were 79 for four at tea in their second innings on the second day of the third Test against Australia. India still trail Australia by nine runs with three full days play remaining in the match. Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 36 in the company of Shreyas Iyer, who is yet to open his account. Nathan Lyon (3/27) picked up three wickets for Australia. Umesh Yadav bagged three wickets in the morning session as India bowled out Australia for 197 in their first innings in reply to the home team's 109. Earlier, Usman Khawaja top-scored for the visitors with a 147-ball 60, while Marnus Labuschagne made 31. For India, Ravindra Jadeja (4/78) picked up four wickets while Umesh (3/12) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/44) took three wickets apiece.

