India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Hosts opt to bowl, Jaydev Unadkat replaces Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat first in the second test against India. Jaydev Unadkat is the only one change for India in the second Test. The left-arm pacer has been given a chance after 12 years in the Test team. Kuldeep Yadav misses despite winning the player of the match award in the first Test. KL Rahul who suffered a injury scare yesterday is declared fit.

The race for the top-two spots in the WTC standings has become more interesting with India (55.77 PCT) moving up to the second position following South Africa's (54.55 PCT) heavy loss to Australia (76.92 PCT) in two-day Gabba Test. The upcoming home series against Australia will be decisive in India's bid for a second straight WTC final but they also can't afford any slip-ups against Bangladesh, who showed plenty of fight in the first Test after a poor first innings with the bat.