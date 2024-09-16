India vs Bangladesh Test 2024: Akash Deep Receives Special Gift From Virat Kohli Ahead of Chennai Match

Ahead of the Bangladesh Test series, Team India pacer Akash Deep has received a special gift from stalwart Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli gifted him a bat, following which, the pacer took to his official social media handle and a story which read, "Thanq bhaiya @virat.kohli". Akash Deep, visibly moved by the gesture, shared in interviews how this gift from Kohli was more than just a bat; it was motivation. “Receiving Virat bhai’s bat feels like receiving a piece of cricketing history. It’s a reminder of what hard work and dedication can achieve,” Deep mentioned, reflecting on how this moment would inspire him in his career.

Earlier, rising batsman Rinku Singh also received a bat from Virat Kohli. Where other cricketers exchange their jerseys, Virat Kohli has gifted his bats to a few players in the past. India is set to face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series starting September 19 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This marks the beginning of a long Test season for the team, with 10 red-ball matches scheduled over the next five months. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India will aim to strengthen its position for the World Test Championship (WTC) final next year. Alongside this goal, the upcoming two weeks present several significant individual and team milestones.

