India vs England 4th Test Day 1 Lunch : England Suffer Embarrassing Batting Collapse in Ranchi Test

England suffered suffered a hapless collapse on the first day of the Third Test against India at Ranchi at lunch with English batsman struggling at 112/5.Akash Deep has provided India with three big breakthroughs. He has dismissed Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Zak Crawley as England lose three wickets in a quick succession.

Currently, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root are standing unbeaten at the crease as England eye a stable partnership from the two batters. On the other hand, the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and others aim for some crucial wickets for India in the early stages of the game.