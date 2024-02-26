India vs England, 4th Test: INDIA 118/3 at lunch on Day 4, need 74 runs to win

Captain Rohit Sharma’s half-century put India in the driver’s seat in a 192-run chase. However, two quick wickets for England have pegged back the chase. India were 152 runs away from victory overnight — and taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-Test series against England — after clearing out the visitors for 145 runs in their second innings, thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav sharing nine wickets.

At lunch, India's score read 118/3 as they still need 74 runs to win. The duo is rotating the strike and steadily taking Team India ahead in the game. On the other hand, the English bowlers are eyeing some quick wickets, in order to bounce back in the game. Chasing the target of 192 runs in the fourth innings, India resumed on Monday at 40 without loss, needing 152 more to win the Ranchi Test.