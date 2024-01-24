India vs England: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Head-to-Head Stats and Other Records

India is gearing up to host England in a highly anticipated five-match Test series, kicking off on January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The series, slated to conclude on March 7, 2024, promises a riveting battle between the two cricketing powerhouses.

In their most recent Test encounters, India faced South Africa, experiencing an initial setback in the first Test but staging a historic comeback to level the series 1-1. Meanwhile, England participated in the Ashes 2023 against Australia, securing a 2-2 draw but failing to clinch the coveted urn. Despite Australia retaining the Ashes, England displayed commendable performances in the matches they won and the one that ended in a draw.

England's last Test triumph on Indian soil dates back to 2012 under the leadership of Alastair Cook. During India's last tour in 2021, the hosts emerged victorious with a 3-1 triumph, and they aim to replicate that success in the upcoming series.

Both teams aspire to enhance their standings on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. While the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side has been twice runners-up, they are eager to lift the WTC mace in the current cycle. In contrast, England has not made it to the WTC Final in the previous two editions.

India vs England 1st Test Match Details:

Match: India vs England, 1st Test, England tour of India

India vs England, 1st Test, England tour of India Date and Time: January 25, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

January 25, 2024, 9:30 AM IST Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming Details:

TV: Sports18 Network

Sports18 Network Live Streaming: JioCinema App and Website

Head-to-Head Record: India and England have engaged in 35 Tests, with England emerging victorious in 19. India holds 11 wins, and five matches ended in a draw. In home conditions against the Ben Stokes-led England, India has registered eight wins in 16 games, while England has five wins to their credit.

Pitch Report: The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium's surface has favored batsmen but offers more assistance to pacers than spinners. The last Test on this venue concluded in three days, with India defeating the West Indies, showcasing the potential impact of fast bowlers.

Weather Report: Clear skies are expected throughout the first Test, with temperatures around 26 degrees Celsius in the morning and rising to 30 degrees Celsius by the afternoon. No rainfall is anticipated.

Probable XIs:India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Foakes, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, James Anderson