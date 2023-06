The third and final ODI match between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain at Hagley Oval in Chrischurch. The Blackcaps thus won the series 1-0. New Zealand were 104 for 1 in 18 overs in the chase of 220 runs against India when the rain interrupted the game, eventually forcing it to be called off. Finn Allen fell for 57 but the Blackcaps were well in control in their chase. Earlier, Washington Sundar hit his maiden ODI fifty but New Zealand still bundled out India for 219 runs