Who is Richard Gleeson? All About English Pacer Joins CSK as Devon Conway's Replacement

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) received a boost to their bowling attack today with the announcement of Richard Gleeson as an injury replacement player for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Gleeson, a 36-year-old English fast bowler, joins the CSK squad to fill the void left by Devon Conway, who suffered a thumb fracture and has been ruled out of the tournament.

Who is Richards Gleeson?

Gleeson, a late bloomer, made his international debut for England at the age of 34 in T20 cricket. He rose to prominence with a dream debut, dismissing the formidable Indian trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant within his first eight deliveries.

Gleeson brings a wealth of experience to the CSK bowling attack. A proven performer in T20 leagues worldwide, Gleeson has bagged 101 wickets in 90 matches at an impressive economy rate of 8.18. He is known for his ability to bowl with both the new and old ball, while also possessing a potent mix of pace, Yorkers, and bouncers.

Gleeson's recent form has been equally impressive. In the ongoing T20 season (2023-24), he has scalped 21 wickets in just as many matches at a superb economy rate of 7.72. His most prolific year came in 2022, where he claimed 27 wickets for an average of 20 and an economy rate of 8.5.

While Gleeson is yet to make his IPL debut, his experience and recent success suggest he can seamlessly adapt to the high-pressure environment of the tournament.

