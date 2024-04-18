PBKS vs MI, IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Set to Join MS Dhoni in Elite Club

Rohit Sharma, the former captain of the Mumbai Indians, is poised to etch his name further into the Indian Premier League (IPL) record books.

When he takes the field against the Punjab Kings here on Thursday, Sharma will become only the second player, after MS Dhoni, to play 250 matches in the history of the tournament.

Sharma has amassed 6,472 runs in his 249 IPL matches at an average of 30.10 and a strike rate of 131.22. He has struck two centuries and 42 half-centuries in his IPL career, including an unbeaten 105 in Mumbai's last match against the Chennai Super Kings.

Despite Sharma's heroics, Mumbai fell short by 20 runs while chasing down a target of 207. They had earlier snapped a three-match losing streak with victories over Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore but were unable to build momentum after the Chennai defeat.

Both Mumbai and Punjab are under pressure after losing their previous matches. Punjab has struggled with their top order, particularly due to the absence of their regular captain, Shikhar Dhawan, who is out with a shoulder injury.

Mumbai holds a slight historical advantage, having won 16 of their 31 encounters against Punjab. Since 2020, these contests have been closely fought, with Mumbai leading 4-3 in the head-to-head.

However, Mumbai's away form is a concern. They have lost both their away matches this season, against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

