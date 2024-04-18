'Bholi si surat...': Rohit Sharma's encounter with his 20-year-old self

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 18 : Ahead of the clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma had a hilarious moment with teammate Romario Shepherd when he came across a picture of himself at 20 years old, starting off for the Indian team.

PBKS will lock horns with MI in the 33rd fixture of IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians took to social media platform X and posted a video with the caption, "Bholi si surat, aankhon mein masti... Jab Hitman met 20-year-old Ro today."

In the video, Rohit reacted after seeing the picture of himself at 20 years old, saying that he was a small boy and was struggling to grow a beard.

🎵 𝐵ℎ𝑜𝑙𝑖 𝑠𝑖 𝑠𝑢𝑟𝑎𝑡, 𝑎𝑎𝑛𝑘ℎ𝑜𝑛 𝑚𝑒𝑖𝑛 𝑚𝑎𝑠𝑡𝑖… 🎵 Jab Hitman met 20-year-old Ro today 👀#MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/cFH4cf2tJK — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 17, 2024

The Hardik Pandya-led side is currently at the eighth spot in the IPL 2024 points table with just four points, having won only two out of their six matches in the ongoing season. The five-time champions have a net run rate of -0.234 in the 17th edition of the IPL.

MI squad for IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Piyush Chawla, Kwena Maphaka, Shams Mulani, Luke Wood, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj.

PBKS squad for IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.

