India vs Pakistan: Captain Rohit Sharma gets emotional during Indian national anthem at MCG

India captain Rohit Sharma struggled to hold back his emotions as he led the Indian team for the national anthem during their high-octane Super 12 match against Pakistan at T20 World Cup 2022. India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted on television cameras looking up at the evening sky in Melbourne, unable to control what seemingly was tears. Rohit's reaction was widely-shared on social media with fans applauding the humane moment that was on display ahead of a high-pressure match between the arch-rivals.

It was a proud moment for Rohit Sharma who led India in a World Cup match for the first time in his career. 15 years after starring in India's inaugural T20 World Cup triumphs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami are jointly leading the pace attack while Arshdeep Singh is the third pacer in the final XI. Dinesh Karthik is playing ahead of Rishabh Pant. Deepak Hooda, Rishabh, Harshal and Chahal are 4 players are not part of the playing XI.