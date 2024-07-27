India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's Explosive 58 and Pant's Steady 49 Propel India to 213/7 Against Sri Lanka in First T20I

India's new T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, delivered an outstanding performance with a 58 off 26 balls, helping the team post a total of 213 for 7 against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Rishabh Pant contributed significantly with a fine knock of 49 off 33 balls. The openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, started aggressively, scoring 40 off 21 balls and 34 off 16 balls, respectively. They put together a 74-run partnership for the first wicket in just 5.5 overs. However, both were dismissed in consecutive deliveries, allowing Sri Lanka to make a notable comeback.

Despite this setback, Suryakumar's explosive innings and Pant's late assault enabled India to surpass the 200-run mark after opting to bat first.