India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma's six fracture's spectator's nose

A spectator was left with a fractured nose when a Rohit Sharma six off left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando landed in the stands on day one of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The spectator, a 22-year-old male in the D corporate box, sustained a deep cut and was taken to hospital for an x-ray after first aid."X-ray showed fracture of the nasal bone. Cut injury over the nose was sutured," confirmed Dr Ajith Benedict Rayan, medical director of the Hosmat Hospital.

Batting first, India rode on a stunning 92-run knock off just 98 balls from Shreyas Iyer to get to 252 on a pitch that was offering a lot of turn for the spinners. For Sri Lanka, Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama picked up three wickets apiece. In reply, Indian seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami made the new ball talk and ran through Sri Lanka's top-order. Bumrah took three wickets, Shami had two while Axar Patel chipped in with one as Sri Lanka found themselves in heaps of trouble at 86 for six at stumps on Day 1.