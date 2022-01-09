India will be on top of their game in Cape Town, will win series: Harbhajan Singh

The India versus South Africa 3-match Test series is tied at 1-1 going into the third Test match in Cape Town. India won the first Test match in Centurion while the Proteas clawed their way back in the second Test at Johannesburg to level the series. Despite hosts' levelling the series former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh backs the Indian team to win the series.

"When we toured or any other team toured we never had the luxury of four fast bowlers to bowl at 145 on those pitches and now Team India is full of fast bowlers. They have quality fast bowlers Shami, Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. They are top class bowlers. Had India had those sort of bowlers been there earlier then India would have achieved this feat much earlier than now. So, yes it is a great opportunity for India to win the series in South Africa and I hope they do so and in the last game, South Africa played better. They went on to win the game. I think overall Team India in Cape Town will be on top of their game and they will win the series there and that is what I feel," Harbhajan Singh told ANI.

According to the Indian cricketing legend Harbhajan Singh the current South African team is a pale shadow of their past teams. The wily off-spinner bowled to the likes of Gary Kirsten, Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Mark Boucher etc.

"South Africa those days were a very different team and very strong team and honestly with this South African team with all due respect I don't think they have that they don't have it in them to beat India. The Indian team is way too strong for South Africa and the day they were leaving for South Africa I said this is India's best chance to beat South Africa in their backyard because the quality of batting in the South African team is not there," he added.

India are yet to win a Test series on South African soil. In 2010 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy, they came close to winning the series but ended up drawing it at 1-1. The Test match in Cape Town will be a chance for India to win their maiden series in the 'Rainbow Nation'.

( With inputs from ANI )

