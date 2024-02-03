Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Welcome Second Baby, Confirmed AB de Villiers; Watch Video

During a recent Q&A session on his YouTube channel, cricket sensation AB De Villiers dropped a bombshell confirming that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child. The revelation has sent waves of joy among fans of the celebrity couple.

De Villiers shared insights into Kohli's absence from the first two Test matches, stating, "All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches." However, he refrained from providing further details, leaving the speculation to run wild among eager fans.

The news of Anushka Sharma's pregnancy comes as a delightful surprise to followers of the power couple, who welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021. The impending arrival of their second child adds another chapter of happiness to their journey as parents.

Anushka Sharma, a prominent Bollywood actress, and Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian cricket team, have been one of the most adored celebrity couples, captivating the hearts of millions with their love story and shared moments. As fans eagerly await official confirmation and more details from the couple themselves, De Villiers' revelation has sparked a flurry of excitement and well-wishes across social media platforms.