India wins toss, opts to bat first against Ireland in second T20I

Indian captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against Ireland in the second and final T20I of the series here at The Village in Dublin on Tuesday.

India won the previous game by seven wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Indian captain Hardik Pandya said at the toss, "We want to bat first. The wicket looks alright and the weather looks awesome and sunny as well. When we bowled first we expected the wicket to do much more than it did. But credit to the boys to keep them down to that total by realizing which balls to bowl. We have three changes: Ruturaj misses out because of a niggle, Sanju comes in. Harshal comes in place of Avesh and Bishnoi comes in for Chahal."

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie said at the toss, "We were going to have a bowl. It is always nice in T20 to chase but we're going to have to do well with the ball to keep these guys to a low total. If we put in a good performance, hopefully we will get a bit closer. It was Craig Young's 50th T20I and we were happy to hand him a special cap. We're playing the same team."

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert.

( With inputs from ANI )

