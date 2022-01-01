Indian cricket fraternity extends New Year greetings

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin extended his greetings to people on the occasion of the New Year.

Taking to his Twitter, Ashwin posted a picture of Team India's squad in Johannesburg and wrote, "New year new hopes! Wish you all a happy and prosperous 2022. #HappyNewYear."

Meanwhile, India ex-head coach Ravi Shastri posted a video in which he was seen dancing with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

"2020 and 2021 have been years with many challenges. Wishing 2022 has a lot more ease and good health for everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year. #Welcome2022," tweeted Shastri.

Former India batter Virender Sehwag also wrote, "2020 and 2021 have been years with many challenges. Wishing 2022 has a lot more ease and good health for everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year."

Former India batter VVS Laxman wished 'new learnings' and 'new memories' to everyone on this occasion.

"To a New Year, a New Journey, New Learnings and New Memories. Wishing you a happy, safe and healthy New Year. Happy New Year," tweeted Laxman.

Team India will be locking horns with South Africa for the second Test on January 3 in Johannesburg.

Visitors currently have a lead of 1-0 in the Test series, after the historic triumph at Centurion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor