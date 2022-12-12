Indian cricket fraternity wishes Yuvraj Singh on his 41st birthday

New Delhi, Dec 12 Wishes poured in for former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as he celebrated his 41st birthday on Monday.

Yuvraj, who announced his retirement from all formats of the game in 2019, played 40 Tests, 304 One-Day Internationals and 58 T20Is, amassing more than 11,000 runs across formats.

He also registered 17 hundreds and 51 half-centuries in a glittering career that spanned over 15 years. The southpaw was also a part of Indian teams which won the 2007 T20 World, and the 2011 50-over World Cup.

As Yuvraj turned 41 on Monday, the cricket fraternity extended its greetings to the former India star.

Taking to Koo app, middle order batter Deepak Hooda wrote, "Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh paji You have always been an inspiration on & off the field. India is blessed to have a fighter like you. You will always missed on the field in blue Jersey.#HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh."

Team India Pacer Umesh Yadav shared Yuvraj Singh Photo and wished him saying, "One of the best to represent Happy Birthday #YuvrajSingh."

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who recently returned to the ODI Squad for the third match against Bangladesh, shared his special photo with Yuvi, captured in the Dressing room with an emotional wish, saying, " Watching you " bat was amazing. An elder brother and a wonderful human being. Happy Birthday #YuvrajSingh paaji."

Right-Hand batsman and the talk of the town for his consistent performance Shubham Gill, sees Yuvraj as his mentor also wished him on his birthday and wrote a special post saying he is an absolute legend of Indian Cricket team and thanked him for his guidance and mentoring him throughout his career. Yuvraj recently praised and called Shubham Gill a strong contender to open for India in the 2023 World Cup.

After hanging his boots from all forms of the game in 2019, the two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj has served as the mentor to many young cricketers from his state. The likes of Shubman, Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Harpreet Brar had benefited from his experience and mentoring during the Covid-19-induced lockdown in 2020.

Apart from the sports fraternity, netizens also took to Koo to drop some heart warming Yuvraj birthday greetings and remember the moment of the former all-rounder hitting six consecutive sixes in Stuart Broad's balls during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

