Indian cricketer Axar Patel ties knot with Maha Patel in Vadodara

Indian cricketer Axar Patel tied the knot with Maha Patel in Vadodara on Thursday.

The all-rounder skipped the ODI series against New Zealand this time owing to his wedding. Although he did not share any photos or videos, many fan accounts on Twitter shared some from his memorable day.

Check them out:

https://twitter.com/Meha_Patela/status/1618656561630711808

https://twitter.com/Meha_Patela/status/1618658880019664896

https://twitter.com/Meha_Patela/status/1618655585595187201

Talknig about his career, he did extremely well in the recently concluded T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka.

More details about his wife Maha and their wedding are awaited

( With inputs from ANI )

