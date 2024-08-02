Indian Players Wear Black Armbands in IND vs SL 1st ODI in Colombo; Here's Why

Team India paid tribute to Anshuman Gaekwad by wearing black armbands during the first ODI against Sri Lanka at R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday. Gaekwad, a former India cricketer, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 77 after a battle with blood cancer.

Team India is wearing black armbands today in memory of former Indian cricketer and coach Aunshuman Gaekwad, who passed away on Wednesday. — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2024

Gaekwad had recently returned to India from London, where he had undergone treatment. Gaekwad was admitted to Bhailal Amin General Hospital in Vadodara upon his return to India.

Anshuman Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India from 1975 to 1987. He scored 1,985 runs in Test cricket, including two centuries and ten fifties, and 269 runs in ODIs with one half-century. After retiring from playing, Gaekwad served as a selector and coach for the national team.