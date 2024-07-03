Indian T20 Champions Stranded by Hurricane Beryl in Barbados, Set to Return Home on Chartered Air India Boeing Flight

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team is scheduled to fly home on a chartered Air India Boeing 777 flight. The flight will depart from New York and head to Bridgetown, Barbados to pick up Team India.

Stranded for the past two days due to Hurricane Beryl, the Rohit Sharma-led squad, along with their support staff, some BCCI officials, and the players’ families, have been awaiting their return home. The team secured the title on Saturday with a seven-run victory over South Africa in the final match.

After making landfall Monday on Grenada’s Carriacou Island, the storm continued its westward path through the Caribbean. Beryl, which had peaked as a high-end Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds reaching 165 mph, weakened to 155 mph by Tuesday afternoon. Further weakening is anticipated in the coming days, although the National Hurricane Center warns of significant impacts expected in Jamaica by Wednesday and along Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula by Thursday night or Friday.

Officials reported three deaths in Grenada and Carriacou, and another in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Additionally, two fatalities were reported in northern Venezuela, with five people reported missing in the region, according to officials. Kerryne James, minister of climate resilience, environment, and renewable energy, informed The Associated Press that one of the fatalities in Grenada occurred when a tree fell on a house.