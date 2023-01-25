India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No.1 bowler in ODIs after heroics against Kiwis

Team India's star bowler Mohammed Siraj climbed to top spot in the ICC ODI rankings on Wednesday.following a consistent run of performances in the series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand this month. Siraj had picked nine wickets in three matches against Sri Lanka, and took a four-wicket haul in the opening match of the series against the Kiwis. The 28-year-old Indian pacer became the No. 1 ODI bowler in the world as he pipped Josh Hazlewood to move to the numero uno spot in the latest ICC rankings.

After having a breakthrough at the highest level in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 in Test matches, Siraj has taken the One-day international cricket by storm after his return to the 50-over setup in February 2022, after a three-year wait. Siraj has taken 38 wickets in 20 matches in the format since then and hasn't looked back. Siraj became skipper Rohit Sharma's go-to bowler in the powerplay as well as at the death, perfectly filling the void left by Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Now with the World Cup approaching, Siraj is likely to lead the attack for India in the World Cup alongside Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. In five matches in 2023 so far, Siraj has already taken 14 wickets at an outrageous economy of 3.83 in home conditions in modern-day ODI cricket. Siraj became the sixth Indian bowler to top the ICC rankings in ODIs after the likes of Kapil Dev, Maninder Singh, Anil Kumble, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. Siraj has 729 rating points under his name, while Hazlewood has 727 and Trent Boult is at No. 3 with 708.The Men in Blue will next play an ODI series in July-August against the West Indies.