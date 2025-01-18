India's Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit Sharma will continue to captain the team in the 50-over format, with Shubman Gill named as the new vice-captain.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from a back injury, has been included in the squad. Mohammed Shami, who is set to return in the T20I series, retains his spot for the Champions Trophy, along with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. Mohammed Siraj misses out on selection. Kuldeep Yadav, who has not played since his injury layoff, is also included in the squad, alongside Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar in the spin department.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

The core batting line-up remains largely unchanged from the squad that reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Rishabh Pant returns to the 50-over format, and Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included as the backup opener.

India's Champions Trophy campaign will begin on February 20 with a match against Bangladesh, followed by a high-profile encounter against Pakistan on February 23. The final group-stage match will be against New Zealand on March 2. All group-stage matches will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India is placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Pakistan. If India qualifies for the semi-finals, their match will be held on March 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The final is also scheduled at the same venue unless India does not qualify, in which case it will be hosted at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.