Injured Marcus Stoinis, David Warner out of Australia's third ODI against New Zealand

Cairns, Sep 10 Injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis on Saturday was ruled out of Australia's third and final ODI against New Zealand, to be held at Cairns on Sunday. Apart from Stoinis, opener David Warner has been released from the squad to manage his workload ahead of 12 hectic months of international cricket.

Pace bowler Nathan Ellis, who has played three ODIs for Australia and finished stints with Hampshire and London Spirit in England, was drafted in as a replacement for Stoinis, who will now undergo treatment for a low-level side strain.

"Stoinis will undergo treatment in rehabilitation in Perth leading into the tour of India," said Cricket Australia (CA).

In case of Warner, Cricket Australia said he was given time off "considering a heavy workload over the next 12 months and the series being secured".

Warner has not been included in the three-match T20I tour of India to be held later in the month to manage his workload.

"There is no injury concern for Warner who has left the squad to spend more time at home before a hectic 12 months of cricket," added CA.

Stoinis left the field in the 23rd over of New Zealand's innings in the second ODI on Thursday, an over after he took the wicket of Jimmy Neesham, and didn't return to the field for the rest of the match. Stoinis had to leave the tour of Sri Lanka in June due to a similar side strain issue.

Sunday's clash against New Zealand will be opener Aaron Finch's last match in the format after he announced his retirement from ODIs earlier on Saturday.

Australia's playing XI for the final match of the series will be named prior to tomorrow's game, with Finch set to get a new opener to open the innings.

Latest Australia squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.

