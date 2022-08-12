Injured Washington Sundar doubtful for Zimbabwe tour

KL Rahul-led Indian team will leave for Zimbabwe on Saturday (August 14) morning with VVS Laxman as the head coach and probably without Washington Sundar. Sundar (22) recently suffered a shoulder injury during a List A game in Manchester, England, and faces the prospect of missing the matches. Sundar was to fly to Harare from the UK but it looks a doubtful proposition as there is a question mark over his fitness.

Sundar injured his left shoulder while diving on the field during a Royal London One-Day match between Lancashire and Worcestershire at Old Trafford on Wednesday (August 10).Laxman, meanwhile, has been asked to manage the team in the absence of regular coach Rahul Dravid, who has just returned from a two-month tour of England, West Indies and the USA. India will play three ODIs, part of ICC Super League, in Zimbabwe.Rahul was a last-minute addition to the 15-member squad announced earlier under the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan. But Rahul has been added on his request with an aim to ensure he has vital match-time ahead of the Asia Cup, which immediately follows the Zimbabwe games.

