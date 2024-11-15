IPL 2025 Mega Auction: THESE 5 Players RCB Might Target in Jeddah

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to make a fresh bid for the IPL title after a long wait, with the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction just around the corner. Despite being part of all 17 IPL seasons, RCB has yet to claim its maiden title, having finished as runners-up three times.

Ahead of the auction, RCB made strategic moves to retain three core players: Virat Kohli for Rs 21 crore, Rajat Patidar for Rs 11 crore, and Mahipal Lomror for Rs 5 crore, investing a total of Rs 37 crore in the trio. With Rs 83 crore left in their purse, the franchise is well-positioned to target several key players who could help end its title drought.

Here are five players RCB is likely to target in the IPL 2025 mega auction:

1. Jos Buttler

England’s white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, was released by Rajasthan Royals despite a stellar IPL record, having scored 3055 runs in 83 matches over the last six seasons. Buttler's explosive batting and leadership experience make him a prime candidate for RCB, who may look to him as a replacement for Faf du Plessis as both captain and opening batter. Buttler’s wicketkeeping abilities would also help fill the gap left by Dinesh Karthik, who retired after IPL 2024.

2. Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB is reportedly keen on re-signing Yuzvendra Chahal, who was not retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. Chahal had an impressive tenure at RCB, taking 139 wickets in 113 matches. Since joining Rajasthan Royals, he has continued to be a standout performer, claiming 66 wickets over the last three seasons. His experience and wicket-taking ability could significantly strengthen RCB’s spin department.

3. Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is another potential target for RCB in the auction. The 24-year-old has a strong connection to Bengaluru as his parents used to live in the city. Ravindra’s ability to adapt his gameplay to match situations makes him a valuable asset. RCB has often struggled with players who can adjust their batting accordingly, and Ravindra’s flexibility would offer a much-needed boost. His inclusion could provide RCB with the depth and versatility it needs to challenge for the title.

4. KL Rahul

KL Rahul, who began his IPL career with RCB in 2013, could be in line for a return to the franchise. Rahul, who has amassed 4683 runs in 132 IPL matches, was recently released by Lucknow Super Giants. Having expressed a desire to play for RCB again, his reunion with the franchise seems likely. Rahul could be a valuable addition as an opening batter, wicketkeeper, and potentially even as captain.

5. Washington Sundar

RCB is also expected to pursue all-rounder Washington Sundar, who previously played for the franchise from 2018 to 2021. Sundar has raised his profile with consistent performances for India, including in the recent Test series against New Zealand. His off-spin bowling and batting ability make him a key target for RCB, who are looking to strengthen their all-round department.