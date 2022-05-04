IPL 2022: Big score is round the corner, feels RCB's Glenn Maxwell

Ahead of the clash against Chennai Super Kings, Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) said on Wednesday that a big score is around the corner for him.

The star batter also said that his form has been a bit indifferent.

"It has been probably a bit indifferent (his form). I feel like I have been hitting the ball well, I feel there's a big score round the corner," said Maxwell before the start of the match against Chennai Super Kings.

Maxwell said that though the side has had a couple of hard games, there is still a great vibe around the team.

"If we can get a little bit of a run towards the finals (playoffs) then we can make an impact this season. It is a bunch of things (that have not gone right), we were a bit unlucky in the last game, we were an inch away from having Tewatia out and it would have been a different game. Every game in the IPL there's a lot of energy, the crowd going nuts and it is always exciting, but this being the Southern Derby we are all looking forward to having a good contest," he added.

Coming to the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore will look forward to gaining some momentum after three successive defeats when they lock horns with Chennai Super Kings at Pune's MCA Stadium on Wednesday. CSK will also look forward to continuing with their newfound momentum after MS Dhoni's return to captaincy.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor