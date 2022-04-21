IPL 2022: Bowlers did fantastic job made it easier for us, says DC's David Warner after 9-wicket win over PBKS

After registering the third win in the ongoing IPL 2022 on Wednesday, Delhi Capital's batter David Warner said that the bowlers made life easier for the batters after bowling Punjab Kings out for 115.

In the match against Punjab Kings, David Warner smashed an unbeaten 60 to lead the Covid-affected Delhi Capitals to a thumping nine-wicket victory over PBKS in the Indian Premier League 2022 here at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

With the knock, Warner went on to register his third successive half-century and his 53rd in the tournament. He hit 10 fours and one six in his 30-ball knock. The left-handed batter also went past 1,000 runs against Punjab Kings and is only the second player in IPL history to do so against a single team.

The opener said that he was grateful to be able to get out of their hotel rooms and play the match.

"I think the bowlers did a fantastic job and made it easier for us. We had to go hard in the powerplay during the chase. It was a different surface compared to the last night, but credit to our bowlers. Was grateful that we were able to get out of our rooms and play tonight," said David Warner in a post-match presentation.

Warner was in an 83-run opening standoff in just 6.3 overs with the opener Prithvi Shaw. After another spectacular performance with the bat, the opener said his daughters wonder why he cannot get hundreds like Jos Buttler who is the Orange Cap holder this season and has already smashed two centuries for his team Rajasthan Royals.

"I was just trying to be positive and am happy to have played with Shaw.. For me it's about sticking to the basics and I tried to put my best footwork forward, hopefully, I ll be able to do going forward. My kids just want to know why I cannot get a hundred like Jos (Buttler) does. It's great that the little ones around the world keep watching this game," he added.

In the match against, bowlers played a key role for Delhi Capitals as they bundled out Punjab Kings for 115 and their batters too pitched in strongly, chasing the target in inside 11 overs in the IPL match at Brabourne Stadium here on Wednesday.

Punjab King's 115 is the lowest total by any team so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022.

The total was chased by DC with 57 balls to spare as the team boosted their NRR (Net Run Rate). Capitals never looked in trouble throughout the match as they inflicted a heavy nine-wicket defeat on Punjab Kings.

( With inputs from ANI )

