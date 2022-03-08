IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings rope in Ireland pacer Josh Little as net bowler

Ireland pacer Josh Little has been roped in by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a net bowler for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022."Congrats to Josh Little who is heading off on a development opportunity with the Chennai Super Kings in the early stages of the upcoming IPL. The experience as a net bowler for CSK should be fantastic," Cricket Ireland tweeted. The 15th season will start on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

On March 27, the league will stage its first double-header starting off with a Day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians. While Little made his T20I debut against Hong Kong in 2016, he started his ODI journey against England in 2019. Since then, he has been a vital cog in the side's white-ball setups. As far as T20I is concerned, the 22-year old has represented his country 34 times and has taken 31 wickets at an economy rate of under 7.5. He averages under 30 with the ball as well.The Dublin-born left-armer was the best bowler on show during his ODI debut against England in 2019. He made an immediate impression when he took four wickets, including that of Eoin Morgan's for a duck.



