IPL 2022: DC beat KKR by 44 runs to register second win of season

Half-centuries from David Warner and Prithvi Shaw combined with brilliant bowling performances by Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed helped Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs here at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. This is the Delhi Capitals' second win of the season in four matches.

Chasing a mammoth 216 run target, Kolkata Knight Riders got off to a dramatic start as left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman got the wicket of opener Ajinkya Rahane's leg before but the decision was reviewed and overturned. In the next ball, Mustafizur again dismissed Rahane and it again got reviewed to get overturned.

Khaleel Ahmed was introduced into the attack and the left-arm pacer dismissed Venkatesh Iyer for 18 to give Delhi the first breakthrough at 21.

The left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed struck for the second time in his next over dismissing Rahane caught brilliantly by Shardul Thakur for 8. Captain Shreyas Iyer walked in to bat and along with Nitish Rana struck a partnership to take the team's total beyond the 50-run knock in the seventh over.

The Iyer-Rana duo notched up a 50-run partnership and also took the team's total beyond the triple-figure mark in the 11th over. The 69-run partnership which started to look threatening was broken as Lalit Yadav dismissed Rana for 30 off 20 balls.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer notched up his half-century to keep KKR's hopes alive. Kuldeep Yadav then got the prized wicket of the KKR captain dismissing him for 54 off 33 balls.

After losing their skipper the two-time champions KKR never looked like chasing the 216-run target as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Khaleel Ahmed got his third wicket in the form of Sam Billings. In the 16th over Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav to tilt the match in favour of Delhi.

In the final, over of the match, Shardul Thakur dismissed Andre Russell and Rasikh Salam to bowl out KKR for 171 in 19.4 overs as Delhi Capitals registered a big win of 44 runs.

Earlier in the day after being put to bat first, Delhi got off to a great start as their openers gathered 58 runs in the powerplay. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw smashed KKR bowlers all around the ground. The pair stitched up the partnership of 68 runs in the 6th overs of the innings. KKR bowlers struggled in front of DC batters as Prithvi Shaw notched up his half-century in 27 balls.

But the brilliant partnership of 93 runs was broken as Varun Chakaravarthy trapped Shaw in his spell and dismissed him on 51 runs. Shaw's wicket invited skipper Rishabh Pant to the crease to join hands with well-set batter Warner. DC opener batted aggressively and took their team's total beyond the triple-figure mark in the 10th overs.

DC were 145 for 1 in 12 overs as the opener played a gem of a knock, notching up a half-century in 35 balls. As a result of his innings, Delhi managed to breach the 150-run mark.The duo tried to anchor the innings for some time but could not stand longer as Pant got caught by Umesh Yadav on Andre Russell's delivery, after scoring only 27 runs, leaving the team's total at 148/2 in the 13th overs.

Skipper's dismissal invited Lalit Yadav to the crease, who then was sent back to the pavilion by Sunil Narine after scoring only one run. Rovman Powell then joined hands with Warner to keep the scoreboard moving. Sunil Narine gave his side a big wicket as he dismissed Powell on 8 runs. KKR fought back well to reduce Delhi Capitals to 161/4.

Axar Patel and Warner joined hands and tried to get some runs but the well-set batter was dismissed by Umesh Yadav after scoring 61 runs. The new batters Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur unexpectedly started thrashing KKR bowlers and gathered 23 runs in the 19th over. The duo took their side a total of 215/5 at the end of the first innings.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 215/5 (David Warner 61, Prithvi Shaw 51; Sunil Narine 2-21) vs Kolkata Knight Riders 171/10 in 19.4 overs (Shreyas Iyer 54; Kuldeep Yadav 4/35, Khaleel Ahmed 3/25).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor