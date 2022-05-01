IPL 2022: Despite loss against LSG, DC skipper Pant contented with bowlers' performance

After facing a close defeat against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said that he is contented with the bowlers' performance but asserted that the team needs to perform as a batting unit as well.

Mohsin Khan's four-wicket haul and skipper KL Rahul's 77-run knock helped Lucknow Super Giants in defeating Delhi Capitals by 6 runs, here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

"I think it's hard (loss), but we have to start winning close matches. We came close few games but we are losing it. Really happy that the bowlers pulled it back. But on these kinds of wickets when the bowlers put up a helping hand, we got to perform as a batting unit as well," said Rishabh Pant in a post-match presentation.

"It was really nice to see the way Mitch (Marsh) was batting. But as a batting unit, we need to start converting those 30s and 40s into a big score. Hopefully, we can turn it around. As a team there are a lot of positives and there is not much to discuss but we would like to improve ourselves in the next game," he added.

Apart from Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, and Krishnappa Gowtham scalped one wicket each, which put the joint effort of Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and Mitchell Marsh in vain.

Pant played a knock of 44 runs while Axar Patel scored an unbeaten 42 off 24 balls but that was not enough for Delhi, as they lost the game by 6 runs.

Delhi will now be going up against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday while Lucknow will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders on May 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

