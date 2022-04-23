IPL 2022: Devdutt Padikkal finds watching his opening partner Jos Buttler bat incredible

Rajasthan Royals opener Devdutt Padikkal on Friday said it was incredible watching Jos Buttler bat and go after the bowlers from the first ball itself.

Jos Buttler's 116-run knock and Prasidh Krishna's three-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in a high-scoring match at the Wankhede Stadium.

"It was just incredible watching him bat. He is playing the best Cricket anyone has in IPL. To see him enjoy himself and go after the bowling from ball one is great to watch," said Padikkal in a post-match discussion with pacer Prasidh Krishna.

Padikkal further said that after getting good starts throughout, he had finally converted into a good score.

Asked about the plan during the 19th over of Delhi Capital's innings, Krishna said, "I was clear. 36 were needed off 12. I was going to execute the yorkers."

Krishna's 19th over came when DC needed 36 off 12 deliveries. It was a wicket maiden, which included the wicket of the all-rounder Lalit Yadav for 37 off 24, who was looking dangerous, with an assist from the wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. The bowler also managed to keep the hard-hitting batter Rovman Powell, who went on to score an unbeaten 36 off 15 with five towering sixes.

Padikkal termed his catch that helped in dismissing a dangerous-looking Rishabh Pant for 44 as 'crucial'.

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals put up the highest score of the ongoing IPL season on the board, finishing with 222/2 in their 20 overs, thanks to Jos Butler's (116) third hundred of the season and Devdutt Padikkal's (54), who put up the stand of 155 for the first wicket. A cameo from Sanju Samson (46*) off just 19. Chasing 223, Delhi reached 55/2 at the end of the powerplay. Useful knocks from Prithvi Shaw (37), Rishabh Pant (44), Lalit Yadav (37) and Rovman Powell (36*) kept the hopes alive for the Capitals, but they fell 15 runs short of the target.

Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers for RR with his spell of 3/22 in four overs, which also included a wicket maiden. Jos Buttler earned the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

With this win, the Royals are at the top of the points tally with 10 points and will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 26. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are at the sixth place in the table with 6 points and will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 28.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor