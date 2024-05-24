SRH vs RR: Trent Boult Overtakes Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Most Powerplay Wickets in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals paceman Trent Boult continued his knack for early wickets, claiming the most dismissals in the powerplay overs (first six overs) during the recently concluded IPL 2024 season.

The left-arm seamer added to his impressive tally with three wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 on Friday, finishing the tournament with a leading 12 scalps. Boult's ability to swing the new ball and consistently remove top-order batsmen proved instrumental for his team's success.

Seasoned campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad followed closely with 10 powerplay wickets. Known for his precision bowling and exploiting conditions expertly, Bhuvneshwar reaffirmed his value in the crucial opening overs.

Most wickets in the powerplay in IPL 2024

12 - Trent Boult

10 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

9 - Mitchell Starc

8 (tie) - Vaibhav Arora, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc used his raw pace and lethal yorkers to pick up nine powerplay wickets, showcasing his aggressive approach and ability to strike early.

Both Vaibhav Arora and Khaleel Ahmed made significant contributions with eight wickets each in the powerplay. Arora's sharp swing bowling and Ahmed's left-arm angle provided their respective teams with crucial breakthroughs, adding to the competitive nature of the tournament.

These bowlers' exceptional talent and strategic acumen made the powerplay a challenging phase for batsmen throughout IPL 2024. Notably, Boult now holds the second spot for most powerplay wickets in IPL history with a total of 62 dismissals, trailing only Bhuvneshwar Kumar who leads the list with 71 wickets.