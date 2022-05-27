IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for code of conduct breach

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has been "reprimanded" for breaching IPL Code of Conduct, an official IPL media release stated on Friday. Karthik had breached the Code Of Conduct during RCB's Eliminator clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. RCB had won the Eliminator against LSG and now the side will square off against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

"Mr. Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," stated the release.For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding, the IPL stated in the release.The statement did not give any reason for the breach, but Karthik scored a valuable 23-ball 37 and put on an unbroken 92-run fifth wicket stand in 41 balls with Rajat Patidar, who scored 112 not out off 54 balls, including 12 fours and seven sixes.In the ongoing season, Karthik has scored 324 runs in 15 matches. He has been named in India's T20I squad for the five-match series against South Africa.Karthik is averaging 64.80 for RCB this season and the strike rate is 187.28 with his highest score being 66 not out against Delhi Capitals.



