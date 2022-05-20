IPL 2022: Don't know who's going to help if technology doesn't, says Hardik on Wade lbw saga

Mumbai, May 20 Amidst Gujarat Titans ending their league stage campaign in IPL 2022 with an eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade falling to a contentious lbw decision to off-spin from Glenn Maxwell has become a great matter of debate.

In the sixth over of Gujarat's batting, Wade was trapped lbw for 16 while shuffling for a sweep against Maxwell. The left-hander was quick to review but UltraEdge showed no spike when the ball passed the bat despite the side angle showing a clear deviation in the trajectory of the ball, with the third umpire retaining the on-field decision.

"Wow, wow, wow, wow! It appeared the ball changed direction there, so I'm not sure what's happened. The unfortunate nature of it is that he has to disappear. He'll be frustrated and rightly so I feel. He's furious Matthew Wade, and you can see why," said former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison during the match.

It left Wade frustrated and shaking his head while going off the field, with Virat Kohli trying to console him. The top-order batter's frustration was visible in the dressing room, as he shouted, threw his helmet to the ground before repeatedly smashing his bat.

After the match ended, Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya made his displeasure known against Wade's lbw dismissal. "I think it was slightly there (spike) in the ultra-edge. I don't know if from the big screen, it was not visible. Because you can't fault, if technology is not helping, then I don't know who's going to help," said the all-rounder in the post-match virtual press conference.

"Obviously, it is nothing personal from anybody but technology sometimes helps, sometimes does not. This time it did not help. But most of the time it has worked and kind of over-turned decisions where it has been most of the time the right decision has been taken," added Pandya.

Wade's angry outburst attracted a reprimand from the match referee as per the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct. Finishing the league stage as table-toppers, Gujarat will now move to Kolkata to play Qualifier 1 on May 24.

