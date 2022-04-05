IPL 2022: Enough glimpses to take Hyderabad over the line but not good enough, says Williamson

Navi Mumbai, April 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said that although there were enough glimpses during the chase of 170 to take the side home, it wasn't good enough to do so.

In their chase of 170, Hyderabad were ahead in the contest when Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram had a 47-run stand, which was followed by Nicholas Poor'n's 24-ball 34.

But in the last three overs, where Hyderabad needed 33 runs, Avesh Khan and Jason Holder took two and three wickets respectively to hand Lucknow a 12-run win. The result means that Hyderabad are yet to register a win in IPL 2022.

"There were glimpses where we put ourselves in positions to get over the line with the bat, but wasn't good enough. It was a good surface. We knew if we can get some good partnerships, there was enough power in the hut. We'll reflect on the small margins and look at the positives," said Williamson to broadcasters Star Sports after the match.

Williamson credited the 82-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Lucknow captain K.L Rahul and all-rounder Deepak Hooda for taking the total from 27/3 to 169/7.

"If you look at the performance, it was certainly a much better performance from the last outing. Our powerplay bowling was good with three wickets and (we) were in a strong position. If only we could break the next partnership but credit to Deepak Hooda and K.L Rahul. That was the difference to take them to 170."

Williamson then delved on the positives from Hyderabad's death bowling like Bhuvneshwar Kumar not conceding a boundary in the 18th over and T. Natarajan doing a double-wicket strike in the 19th over.

"I think the guys with the bowling roles were good. Some key death overs from us too. They were arguably wanting a few more runs as well. A few ones and a few twos and the chase would've taken a different shape. The game is a game of small margins but we don't want to get too far ahead and try to look back on those good bits."

