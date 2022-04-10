IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis feels 'really good' after win over MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis expressed happiness after his side thrashed Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash.

Inspiring knocks from Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

"Really good (how it feels). Mumbai is a strong team. Bowling tonight was really good. Probably for 18 overs excellent batting, was some quality batting at the end there. Very happy standing here. Would've bitten your arm off surely (target of 152). There was something in it for the bowlers with the new ball. Rohit played some good shots, very valuable wicket to get him out," said Faf du Plessis in a post-match presentation.

"Akash Deep was very good. Hold that back of a length with the seam standing up, there was something there. Brilliant bowling performance. I spoke about him before at the start of the tournament (Anuj Rawat). The potential that he has. Lots of conversations between the two of us," he added.

RCB opener Anuj Rawat smashed 66 runs off 47 balls while former skipper Virat Kohli played a knock of 48 as they chased down the target of 152 with nine balls left. Earlier, RCB bowlers restricted five-time champions MI to 151/6. This is Mumbai Indians' fourth successive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

