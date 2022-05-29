IPL 2022, Final: These finals don't come around too many times, says David Miller

Ahmedabad, May 29 With their impressive performances, Gujarat Titans have made a big splash in IPL 2022 by reaching the title clash at their home ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium, on Sunday. Between them and a first-ever IPL title, stand Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions of the tournament.

For now, David Miller, the middle-order batter and one of the key persons behind Gujarat's success, wants to soak in the atmosphere of the final in a completely packed stadium.

"It's been a long time, these finals they don't come around too many times. The beautiful atmosphere here, I want to soak it up and I'm very excited," said the left-hander in a pre-final chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

Co-incidentally, Gujarat booked their ticket to the final by defeating Rajasthan in Qualifier 1, giving them extra days of rest in the run-up to the title clash at their home ground, which Miller thinks has been great for his team. "You don't lose too much touch if you haven't played for a couple of days, but we have been practicing hard, had a couple of training sessions and a run-around."

"The body is fresh when compared to the opposition (Rajasthan) as they played an extra match, hopefully, that'll work in our favour. It's like 120,000 people, like I said, it's the biggest crowd I have ever faced, so just have some fun."

Miller, who has amassed 449 runs in 15 matches at an average of 64.14 and strike-rate of 141.19, has got success with Gujarat after featuring in just ten matches for Rajasthan in 2020 and 2021 seasons.

"It's always nice to do well against former franchises, I've had extremely good memories out there and hopefully we'll go one-up once again today. It's 2-0 so far and hopefully we'll be third time lucky and win the trophy," observed the South African.

Pacer Mohammed Shami, who's been leading wicket-taker in power-play overs with 11 scalps, revealed that all players in the side have been asked to treat the final like a normal match.

"There is no nervousness before the finals. All the boys have been told to carry their same mood and repeat the same thing what they did all tournament. I look to take my responsibility and play my role with the new ball."

Shami signed off by saying that Gujarat will continue to back their abilities in the final. "I always look to use the seam and the swing, and look to contribute for the team. I have always said one thing in team meetings, to back your skills. You need to repeat the same thing that you've done all tournament."

