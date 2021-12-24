IPL 2022: Gary Kirsten, Vikram Solanki likey to join Ahmedabad coaching staff

India's World Cup winning coach Gary Kirsten is likely to be roped in as the head coach of the Ahmedabad franchise. According to a report on Cricbuzz, the former head coach of the Indian team is in the race to be a part of the support staff of the Ahmedabad team, and so is the former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra.

Meanwhile, the report further states that former England player Vikram Solanki might feature in their coaching staff as well. Previously, the CVC-owned franchise were reportedly in talks with recent Indian coaches too. Some of them include the likes of Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar, who were a part of India’s coaching staff not too long ago. Earlier, with a bid of Rs 5,625 crores, CVC Capital won the bid for the new Ahmedabad-based IPL franchise in October this year. The second team will be based out of Lucknow. The team is likely to sign players like Hardik Pandya, David Warner, and Shreyas Iyer outside the auction.