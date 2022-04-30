IPL 2022: GT's pacer Pradeep Sangwan found bowling against RCB 'tough'

Gujarat Titans left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan on Saturday said that bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Brabourne Stadium was tough, because he was coming back after an injury and playing the IPL after a gap of 3-4 years.

Sangwan though said that he enjoyed the game.

"I enjoyed it a lot. It was tough as I am playing (IPL) after 3-4 years, difficult to come back after an injury but I am happy that I had a good game," told Sangwan to the host broadcaster after first innings.

The pacer said that he tried to bowl in the right areas since the new ball was swinging.

"The ball is coming on nicely, at the start it was gripping and stopping but got better as the innings progressed. It was difficult to bowl three overs on the trot in this heat but Shami had gone for some runs and the captain asked me if I could bowl. We should be able to chase this down," he added.

Coming to the match, Virat Kohli found himself back in the runs as the batter smashed a half-century to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a modest score of 170/6 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

Former RCB captain Kohli played a gritty knock of 58 for his first half-century of IPL 2022. He was well accompanied by Rajat Patidar who played a good hand of 52 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Pradeep Sangwan scalped two wickets for Gujarat Titans while Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan bagged a wicket apiece.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor