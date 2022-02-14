IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans will play hard and fair, says coach Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra, the head coach of the Gujarat Titans has said that he is pleased with the picks the franchise made in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction and the Hardik Pandya-led side will play hard and fair in the tournament.

"Yeah, see it is not about Gujarat Titans, in the IPL, all teams are very close and they are very good. It is about how they stick and gel together. After the auction, some people will say this team is looking strong but that does not mean that team will win the IPL, sports does not work that way. It is a new franchise and we did manage to put up a really good squad," Nehra said after the mega auction.

"New franchise, we will try our level best to give our fans some exciting cricket. We can promise that we will play hard and fair, I am looking forward to the tournament," he added.

Before the mega auction, Gujarat Titans had chosen Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill as their three draft picks and the side then went on to pick the likes of Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy in the mega auction.

The franchise also acquired Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Wade, David Miller, and Wriddhiman Saha in the mega auction.

Gujarat Titans squad: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Ashok Sharma, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.

( With inputs from ANI )

