IPL 2022: Happy to get swing but not happy to bat at No. 8, says RR's Trent Boult

Mumbai, May 16 Rajasthan Royals seamer Trent Boult said he was happy to find some swing in the Brabourne wicket that helped him strike two early blows to help set up the 24-run win against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 63 of IPL 2022.

Boult finished with figures of 2/18 from his four overs and with fellow medium pacer Prasidh Krishna (2/32) and Obed McCoy (2/35) too chipping in, Rajasthan Royals were able to restrict LSG to 154/8 in 20 overs as they chased Rajasthan's 179/6.

"Happy to get swing, some days are better than others. I'm happy with the wickets. I have a simple game with the ball, I try to pitch it up and am happy to swing it," Boult said during the post-match presentation on Monday.

Boult, who was adjudged the Player of the Match, said it was difficult for him to bowl in India as the conditions were foreign to him.

"It's a tough place to bowl, foreign for me. It offers a lot of learnings and opportunities, and this is an exciting tournament to be a part of," he added.

Though he was happy with his bowling, Boult was unhappy to get to bat at No 8.

"But not happy at no. 8 but we'll see how it goes there," said Boult who scored 17 not out from nine deliveries, hitting two boundaries in the process. Those were his first fours of IPL 2022 and helped the team reach a par score.

"It's nice to be on the right side of the result. I'm not surprised that today's four was my first but I'm discussing my batting at a press conference which I didn't think would happen," he added.

