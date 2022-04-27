IPL 2022: Have to be consistently playing at our best for whole 40 overs, says DC's Shane Watson

Mumbai, April 27 Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson has urged his side to play at their best capabilities for the whole 40 overs of a match in the second half of the tournament in order to stake a claim for a spot in the IPL 2022 playoffs.

After registering three wins and four losses in their first seven matches, Delhi is currently at seventh place in the points table. The Rishabh Pant-led side will commence their second half of the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

"For us to get into the final, we have to be consistently playing at our best for the whole 40 overs, not just 35 or 36 overs. We know we can do that. So, definitely, the most exciting thing is that we have got incredible skill and incredible talent within our group. We just got to harness that and bring that together for the next seven games," said Watson in a release by the franchise.

Watson further remarked that Delhi have to move closer towards playing the perfect T20 match and keep on repeating that, citing the nine-wicket thrashing handed to Punjab Kings despite clouds of Covid-19 looming around. In that match, Delhi's bowlers clicked together to bowl out Punjab for just 115. In reply, Delhi cruised to chase down the total with 57 balls remaining.

"For me, the most important thing is, us getting closer and closer and playing the perfect game of T20 cricket and just doing that over and over again. We had that a few times, we did that against Punjab Kings. We were good, we weren't at our absolute best, but Punjab Kings on that day weren't great. We also had some other performances where we got really close to that, and that's all we can do."

Watson, the former Australia all-rounder, admitted that being in isolation due to Covid-19 outbreak was challenging but it made the side appreciate being out in the open. "It is challenging when you are isolated because we human beings are social animals. So, when you are isolated from the group when you are just in your own thoughts for more than a couple of days, it does make it challenging."

"But, it also made us appreciate getting out, getting to the ground, getting to the training, and getting to the game as well. And, to appreciate being out in the fresh air, making the most of it. So, it was definitely a challenging week for everyone, having sort of worked through that isolation period."

Watson signed off by lavishing praise on power-hitter Rovman Powell, who smashed three sixes in the first three balls of the final over in Delhi Capitals' previous match against Rajasthan Royals en route a 15-ball 36.

"It's exciting for Rovman and for Delhi Capitals as well. He has got incredible power, he has got incredible skills and he has shown this on the international stage for West Indies a number of times. We all knew that it was just a matter of time when he was going to put it all together in a game and in the situation that arose for him."

"He was ready to take it on. And, he got us very close but unfortunately not close enough. But, it is exciting to see him put that all together, and that's going to give him a lot of confidence going into the back end of the tournament."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor