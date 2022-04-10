IPL 2022: Hetmyer's unbeaten fifty guides Rajasthan Royals to 165/6 vs Lucknow

Mumbai, April 10 A brilliant late-order hitting by Shimron Hetmyer (59 not out off 36 balls) helped Rajasthan Royals reach a modest 165/6 against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 20 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Sunday.

Hetmyer came in to bat with Rajasthan Royals struggling at 67/4, and along with R Ashwin added 68 runs for the fifth wicket. He completed his half-century off 32 deliveries.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 165/6 in 20 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 29, Shimron Hetmyer 59 not out, R Ashwin 28; K Gowtham 2/30, Jason Holder 2/48).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor