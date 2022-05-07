IPL 2022: I had nothing to lose, says MI's Daniel Sams after thrilling win over GT

Daniel Sams, who defended 9 runs in the final over to script a stunning win for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans, said he had nothing to lose when the odds were piled in the favours of batters.

Daniel Sams finished with brilliant figures of 3-0-18-0, including only conceding 3 runs in the final over to play a crucial role in MI's thrilling triumph.

"We didn't have the start that we wanted (to the tournament) but after those 8 losses we thought we have a mini IPL and we have nothing to lose," said Daniel Sams in a post-match presentation.

"9 off 6 is one of those ones.. I just kind of look at it as I have nothing to lose here, probably the odds are in the batter's favour, so I thought I will stick to my best ball and lucky enough I was able to keep it inside the wide line. Viewing it from the outside it will probably look like that (gutsy), but for me, I was just trying to stick to my best ball, the slower ball is something I go to and happy it paid off," he added.

Sams said MI, who are virtually out of the playoffs race with two wins in 10 matches, now want to show the world what they are capable of and expressed that it feels great to get over the line.

"What a crazy game! Awesome to get over the line. It was one of those games which just kept going backwards and forwards. It was good viewing out in the field and I am sure it was good on TV," said Sams.

Talking about the match, Two-wicket haul by Murugan Ashwin and top knocks from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Tim David helped Mumbai Indians score a 5-run win over Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

The collective bowling effort from Mumbai Indians put the strong batting efforts of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha to vain as Gujarat could not capitalize on their opening partnership in the tight contest that was settled in the last over.

With 9 runs needed off 6 balls, Mumbai had their biggest breakthrough when Tewatia was run out on the third delivery of the 20th over, leaving the equation at 7 runs off 3 balls. Rashid Khan walked in and took a single to bring Miller to strike.

Daniel Sams then bowled two dot balls and provided a 5-run victory to Mumbai Indians, who also registered their second win of IPL 2022.

