IPL 2022: Ishan Kishan's fifty powers Mumbai to big score

Ishan Kishan has ensured Mumbai Indians get a good total on the board. He anchored the innings after Rohit departed. MI were losing their way a bit with Anmolpreet falling quickly.Ishan Kishan hit three boundaries and a six as the MIU opening pair stitched an unbeaten 53-run stand in the powerplay.

Tim David departed after playing a small cameo of 12 runs. He was picked as a finisher by Mumbai Indians at the mega auction with much expectation from the free agent from Singapore who owns a career SR of almost 160 and he showed by with that specatcular six against Thakur in the the final ball of the 18th over. The ball was outside off and David slapped it high and over the bowler's head. Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Brabourne Stadium. Mumbai handed out six debut caps while Delhi will be playing with only two overseas stars.