IPL 2022: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to field against LSG

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss against Lucknow Super Giants and chose to field first here at MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Currently, LSG is placed the second place in the points table with 14 points and four wins in their last five games. They won their previous game against Delhi Capitals by six runs. On the other hand, KKR is in the eighth position in the points table with eight points, with only one win in the last five games. In their previous game, they broke their losing streak with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said at the toss, "We will look to bowl first. Considering the wicket which looks dry and dew is not going to play a massive role on this ground. We also chased pretty well in the last game. We have got one change, unfortunately, Umesh pulled his calf muscle and Harshit Rana comes in. It is really important as a captain to have a great combination right from the first game but there are so many injuries and niggles you have to keep chopping and changing, but that is part and parcel of the game. It has not been a great start for us but we are coming on the back of a good win."

LSG captain KL Rahul said, "We haven't played too many games here. From whatever we have seen on the TV, it has been sticky and hasn't been a high scoring venue. But it gives us a good opportunity as a batting unit to come out and put up a competitive total on the board. We have to assess the conditions and put a challenging total on the board. We have one change - Avesh comes in for Gowtham. That's what gives us confidence and that's what we want to be as a team, performing as a team and not rely on one or two players."

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

