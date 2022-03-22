IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants unveil their jersey

After much speculations, Lucknow Super Giants have unveiled their jersey for the upcoming edition of IPL 2022. The jersey has been designed the jersey which takes inspiration from its logo and the majestic, mythical Garuda bird known for its force, speed, knowledge, and bravery. LSG is the most expensive franchise in IPL history as RPSG Group won the rights to operate the franchise with a bid of over Rs 7,090 crore.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, LSG drafted KL Rahul as their captain, making him the joint highest-paid player in the league. The franchise also purchased Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi. The franchise also roped in former India batter Gautam Gambhir as the team strategist and mentor. In its first appearance at the IPL Mega Auction, Lucknow was the only team to utilise their full purse. After picking KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi from the draft, they acquired the likes of Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, and Quinton De Kock.



