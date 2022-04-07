IPL 2022: Lucknow win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai, April 7 Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium, here on Thursday.

Speaking at the toss, Rahul mentioned that Lucknow have brought in Krishnappa Gowtham in place of Manish Pandey for this match.

"We'll bowl first. Can't really think of a reason why but it's a fresh wicket. We'd want to bowl well upfront and restrict them. One change - Manish misses out and Gowtham comes in," said Lucknow skipper at the toss.

"Still early in the competition. Chat is about forgetting what happened, whether we win or lose, and putting our 100 percent going forward. Another opportunity to go out there and perform well as a team," he added.

On the other hand, Delhi made three changes in their playing XI as David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Anrich Nortje replaced Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed respectively.

"We'd have bowled first as well, because we haven't played here before. Three changes for us Warner comes in for Seifert, Nortje in for Khaleel and Sarfaraz replaces Mandeep. He (Warner) is a big addition, such an experienced player and will add value for us," said Delhi skipper Pant.

Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

